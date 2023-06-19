Bangladesh distributes Vitamin A capsules to children

A health worker administers a vitamin A capsule to a child at a health centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 18, 2023. Bangladesh launched a countrywide campaign to distribute Vitamin A capsules to children 6 months to 5 years of age on Sunday. (Xinhua)

