Infantrymen charge toward mock enemy on beach

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army release smoke bombs for concealment during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army embarks on the well deck of a landing ship during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

A group of amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver towards designated target area in formation to make their ways to the beach-head during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Infantrymen assigned to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army charge toward mock enemy after arriving at the beach during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)