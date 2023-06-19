PHOTO / CHINA
Infantrymen charge toward mock enemy on beach
By China Military Online Published: Jun 19, 2023 09:39 AM
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army release smoke bombs for concealment during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army release smoke bombs for concealment during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


 
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army embarks on the well deck of a landing ship during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army embarks on the well deck of a landing ship during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


 
A group of amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver towards designated target area in formation to make their ways to the beach-head during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

A group of amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver towards designated target area in formation to make their ways to the beach-head during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


 
A group of amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver towards designated target area in formation to make their ways to the beach-head during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

A group of amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army maneuver towards designated target area in formation to make their ways to the beach-head during a recent amphibious assault training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


 
Infantrymen assigned to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army charge toward mock enemy after arriving at the beach during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Infantrymen assigned to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army charge toward mock enemy after arriving at the beach during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)


 