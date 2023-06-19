Xinjiang opens first literature museum

Liu Liangcheng (second from right) Photo: VCG

The first museum in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region dedicated to literature has opened its doors in an art village with the support of famous local-born contemporary writer Liu Liangcheng.The Liu Liangcheng Literature Museum, which opened on Saturday in Caizigou village, the Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, will mainly showcase the achievements as well as the studies Liu has completed during his 25-year career.Affectionately called a "village philosopher," Liu has written over 50 books, mostly about his life in Xinjiang.Many of his articles have been selected as reading materials for textbooks in China's middle schools.The museum will be divided into several sections covering multiple functions. In addition to displays, there will also be activity rooms and an exchange center for seminars."I have lived in this village for 10 years, where I wrote my two most important novels," Liu said in an interview, according to the China News Service.Liu noted that a new collection of essays will be published later in 2023 as well."For me, the 10 years I spent in this village is a period of time when the wheat on the hillside turned yellow 10 times. I wrote my best work here amid such a beautiful environment," he said.The establishment of the Liu Liangcheng Literature Museum will also open up a new path to the revitalization of local rural culture.In 2013, Liu and a bunch of other artists settled in Caizigou village. Later, he introduced many other well-known artists to the village to form an art community with the mission of spreading traditional Chinese culture and modern art."The opening of the Liu Liangcheng Literature Museum will further enhance the external influence and popularity of Mori, which is very important for promoting the county's economic development, cultural prosperity and tourism," said Yin Jing, a local official.The opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of business insiders and writers."I hope that this literature museum can become a base that 'ignites a raging flame' in the hearts of local young people and art lovers, and cultivate new art lovers as well," Liu Heng, well-known writer and a playwright said at the ceremony.