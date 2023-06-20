Celebrities clarify positions after host Mickey Huang's admission of sexual harassment 

Photo: Screenshot from website

Celebrities associated with Mickey Huang Tzu-chiao, a well-known host from the island of Taiwan, have taken steps to clarify their positions following his public admission of sexual harassment and the exposure of various scandals involving multiple artists on Monday.In response to accusations made by Huang, Barbie Hsu, a well-known actress from Taiwan, issued a statement through her studio on Monday afternoon, denying the allegations. The statement clarified that Barbie Hsu, her husband, and her younger sister Dee Hsu refuted any involvement in drug use.Another host from Taiwan, Aya Liu, also denied the allegations of drug use in a Weibo post and expressed her intention to pursue legal action.On Sunday, multiple Taiwan media reports said that a female internet user recently issued a lengthy post accusing a prominent figure in the entertainment industry of forcefully kissing and taking nude photos of her when she was 17 years old.Although the woman did not explicitly mention the man's name in her post, many online users speculated that the individual was Mickey Huang based on clues provided, such as being a radio host, having a background in music, and having a daughter.At noon on the same day, Huang posted three videos on his Facebook account, which have since been deleted, expressing his deep shame and apologizing for letting down his family and supporters. He attributed his "abnormal behavior" to his mother's infidelity during his childhood.Furthermore, Huang revealed information regarding various scandals involving more than a dozen celebrities from Taiwan, including allegations of drug use by Barbie Hsu and Dee Hsu. Huang claimed that he had been coerced into drug use by them and several other local artists, such as Mavis Fan and Aya Liu.Huang was taken to hospital on Monday after being discovered with apparently self-inflicted knife wounds, according to Taiwan media reports.The Taipei police department has stated that they will not investigate the alleged drug use scandal involving Barbie Hsu and Dee Hsu, due to insufficient evidence and the expiration of the statute of limitations for prosecution, according to Taiwan media.Several related hashtags related to the incident have surged in popularity on Sina Weibo, with one of the hashtags "Mickey Huang admitted to sexual harassment" garnering over 1 billion views and more than 50,000 comments as of Tuesday night.Born in Taiwan in 1972, Huang is best-known for his co-hosting role on the long-running show Super Sunday in the late 1990s. He has also hosted prestigious events such as the Golden Bell Awards, Golden Melody Awards, and the Golden Horse Awards.