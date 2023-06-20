China launches new space experiment satellite

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-25 experiment satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, June 20, 2023. The satellite successfully entered the preset orbit. This satellite will mainly be used to carry out new Earth-observation technology experiments. Photo:Xinhua

China on Tuesday launched a Long March-6 carrier rocket to place a new experiment satellite in space.The rocket carrying the Shiyan-25 experiment satellite lifted off at 11:18 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite successfully entered the preset orbit.This satellite will mainly be used to carry out new Earth-observation technology experiments.This was the 477th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

