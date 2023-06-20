China launches new space experiment satellite

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-25 experiment satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, June 20, 2023. The satellite successfully entered the preset orbit. This satellite will mainly be used to carry out new Earth-observation technology experiments. Photo:Xinhua
