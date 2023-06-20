PHOTO / CHINA
Fighter jets participate in flight training
By China Military Published: Jun 20, 2023 06:30 PM
Fighter jets attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military

Fighter jets attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military



 
Fighter jets attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway to get ready for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military

Fighter jets attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway to get ready for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military



 
A fighter jet attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military

A fighter jet attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military



 
A fighter jet attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military

A fighter jet attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a recent flight training exercise. Photo: China Military



 