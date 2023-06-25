China-Mongolia border port handles record-high volume of daily goods

This photo taken on June 21, 2023 shows cargo trucks being inspected at Ganqmod Port in the city of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The daily volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 170,000 tonnes so far this year, the port administration said Thursday.(Xinhua/Li Yunping)

The daily volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 170,000 tonnes so far this year, the port administration said Thursday.This figure marks a record-high volume of daily goods handled by the port. In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.As of Thursday, the port had already handled more than 15 million tonnes of goods, a year-on-year growth of over 200 percent, said the port administration, attributing this growth to the intelligent and streamlined customs clearance.Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. It is also the region's first highway port to reach the 10-million-tonne mark in 2023, hitting the target nearly four months earlier than in 2022.

