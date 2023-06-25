Winter food festival held in Canberra, Australia

A visitor patronizes a stall at a winter food festival in Canberra, Australia, on June 24, 2023. A winter food festival was held on Saturday to provide street food and other products by local cafes, food trucks, wineries and breweries for customers. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People season their snacks at a winter food festival in Canberra, Australia, on June 24, 2023. A winter food festival was held on Saturday to provide street food and other products by local cafes, food trucks, wineries and breweries for customers. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People attend a winter food festival in Canberra, Australia, on June 24, 2023. A winter food festival was held on Saturday to provide street food and other products by local cafes, food trucks, wineries and breweries for customers. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

