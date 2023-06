Highlights of UEFA U21 Championship

Giorgi Gocholeishvili (R) of Georgia vies with Mandela Keita of Belgium during their group A match of the UEFA U21 Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Saba Khvadagiani (R) of Georgia vies with Maxim De Cuyper of Belgium during their group A match of the UEFA U21 Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Giorgi Tsitaishvili (R) of Georgia vies with Charles De Ketelaere of Belgium during their group A match of the UEFA U21 Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Giorgi Moistsrapishvili (L) of Georgia vies with Michel-Ange Balikwisha of Belgium during their group A match of the UEFA U21 Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)