Beijing continues to battle with high temperatures

A boy cools himself at a fountain in Beijing, June 23, 2023. Beijing issued a red alert for high temperatures on Friday, the highest in China's alert system, as a scorching heatwave hit the city. The weather forecast predicts a "prolonged battle" against high temperatures in the following week. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A man applies sunscreen to prevent sunburn amid high temperatures in Beijing, June 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

People covering themselves up from the sun ride bicycles in Beijing, June 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Pedestrians walk in the street amid high temperatures in Beijing, June 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Pedestrians holding umbrellas to shield from the sun and heat walk in the street in Beijing, June 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

