430 Afghans join police force in eastern Afghanistan

Police cadets show their shooting skills during their graduation ceremony in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, June 24, 2023. A total of 430 newly graduated cadets have joined Afghanistan's national police force after completing a two-month training course in the eastern Nangarhar province, Qari Basharmal Bashardost, National Police Academy commander in the east, said Saturday.(Photo: Xinhua)
