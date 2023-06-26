430 Afghans join police force in eastern Afghanistan

Police cadets show their shooting skills during their graduation ceremony in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, June 24, 2023. A total of 430 newly graduated cadets have joined Afghanistan's national police force after completing a two-month training course in the eastern Nangarhar province, Qari Basharmal Bashardost, National Police Academy commander in the east, said Saturday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A total of 430 newly graduated cadets have joined Afghanistan's national police force after completing a two-month training course in the eastern Nangarhar province, Qari Basharmal Bashardost, National Police Academy commander in the east, said Saturday."After receiving certificates during a ceremony, the police cadets vowed to serve the people and tighten the security everywhere in the country," Bashardost said.The new policemen will be deployed in the country's eastern area, according to the commander.According to Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Afghan caretaker government, a police force of some 200,000 members has so far been set up to enforce law and order in the war-torn country.