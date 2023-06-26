Over 500 Afghans join national police

Police cadets attend a graduation ceremony in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2023. A total of 530 Afghans have completed a two-month training course in the National Police Academy of the southwestern region of Afghanistan and joined the national police. At the graduation ceremony held in the southern city of Kandahar on Thursday, the newly graduated policemen vowed to serve the people in the war-ravaged country. (Photo: Xinhua)

A total of 530 Afghans have completed a two-month training course in the National Police Academy of the southwestern region of Afghanistan and joined the national police.At the graduation ceremony held in the southern city of Kandahar on Thursday, the newly graduated policemen vowed to serve the people in the war-ravaged country."Our advice to you is to serve the war-weary people honestly and be friendly to the people," First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in his speech at the ceremony.The newly graduated policemen would be deployed in Kandahar, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, according to police officers.Contingents of policemen have graduated from Khost, Wardak and Parwan provinces over the past week and joined the national police rank in Afghanistan.The Afghan caretaker government has formed a 200,000-member police force to ensure law and order in the country.