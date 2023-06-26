Over 500 Afghans join national police

Police cadets attend a graduation ceremony in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2023. A total of 530 Afghans have completed a two-month training course in the National Police Academy of the southwestern region of Afghanistan and joined the national police. At the graduation ceremony held in the southern city of Kandahar on Thursday, the newly graduated policemen vowed to serve the people in the war-ravaged country. (Photo: Xinhua)
