People are seen at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, June 25, 2023. Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays for Muslims, will start on June 28 this year.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man waits to sell his cattle at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, June 25, 2023. Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays for Muslims, will start on June 28 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy waits to sell his sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, June 25, 2023. Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays for Muslims, will start on June 28 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)