Town in Tangshan becomes habitat for oriental white storks with improved environment

This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows two full-grown oriental white storks (1st & 2nd L) looking after their chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. With efforts made by local authorities to repair the surrounding environment of the wetland in Heiyanzi Town, oriental white storks, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, now enjoy a larger area of habitat for living and breeding.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows a full-grown oriental white stork (1st L) looking after its chicks in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. With efforts made by local authorities to repair the surrounding environment of the wetland in Heiyanzi Town, oriental white storks, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, now enjoy a larger area of habitat for living and breeding.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a drone on June 24, 2023 shows four oriental white stork chicks resting in their nest in Heiyanzi Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. With efforts made by local authorities to repair the surrounding environment of the wetland in Heiyanzi Town, oriental white storks, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, now enjoy a larger area of habitat for living and breeding.(Photo: Xinhua)