Aerial view of N China's Tianjin Municipality

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial view taken on June 24, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a container ship berthing at the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.(Photo: Xinhua)