Summer Davos Forum to be held in Tianjin

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows a view inside the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The forum will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.(Photo: Xinhua)

