Samaritans participate in traditional ceremony celebrating Shavuot festival

A Samaritan child participates in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Samaritan participates in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Samaritans participate in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)

Samaritans participate in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)