Participants compete during dragon boat race in Vladivostok, Russia
By Xinhua Published: Jun 26, 2023 11:01 AM
Participants compete during a dragon boat race in the Amur Bay in Vladivostok, Russia, June 25, 2023. A total of 25 teams participated in the event.(Photo: Xinhua)

