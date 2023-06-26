Two injured in pressure cooker explosion in restaurant in NW China’s Gansu

A screenshot from a video released by BRTV on June 26, 2023
Two people were injured in a pressure cooker explosion at a local restaurant in Jinta county of the city of Jiuquan, Northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday morning. Local emergency services have arrived at the scene to conduct emergency rescue efforts, China Central Television reported on Monday. It's at least the third similar case within a week in China.
Those injured in the explosion are receiving treatment, according to the report.
An employee working in a hotel opposite the restaurant where the incident took place, said that a "bang" was heard, and the glass of the first floor of the hotel where the person worked shattered, according to Chengdu-based online media portal Red Star News.
Based on the videos circulating online, debris was seen outside the restaurant, with vehicles parked near the site suffering damage to various degrees.
The State Council has set up an investigation team after a deadly gas explosion
in Yinchuan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region killed 31 people and injured seven. The incident took place on June 21. The city of Yinchuan has started city-wide one-month safety overhaul in light of the accident.
According to the Ningxia Daily, following the case, local authorities have suspended use of the bottled liquefied gas with double valves in the catering industry. Authorities will organize specialists to install and change new, higher-standard models.
In Xinmi, Central China's Henan Province, a gas explosion caused a street facing front room to collapse, with four people buried under debris, local officials confirmed on June 23. Four people were rescued, with two suffering minor injuries and two seriously wounded. They were transferred to the hospital immediately, according to the local authorities.