QuantaSing to participate in Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization at the World Internet Conference

Photo: Courtesy of QuantaSing Group

The World Internet Conference Digital Civilization Nishan Dialogue is being held from June 25 to 27 in Qufu, Shandong Province, with the theme of "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness."The main forum focuses on such topics as "Building a Secure and Trusted Al," "AI Empowering Industries," and "Where Human Civilizations Go in the Al Era," and will discuss how to lead the development of the digital world in the future with the help of Al technology. The Conference invited guests from international organizations, government departments, heads of world-renowned Internet companies, Nobel Prize winners, Turing Award winners, well-known experts and scholars in the field of information and communication technology, representatives of conference members, etc. Bo Bai, the vice president of QuantaSing Group, was invited to attend the event.As one of the core topics of concern at this conference, the development of AI empowerment industry has continued to attract people's attention in recent years. On the one hand, the flourishing development of AI is deeply integrated with various industries, creating a more efficient and intelligent work and living environment. On the other hand, AI has also brought a certain impact on traditional industries, causing an increase in employment competition for some positions. In this era, only through continuous learning can workers keep up with the pace of development and transform "AI opponents" into "AI assistants."In China, the government actively promotes the integration of AI and education, and promotes the reform and innovation of the education industry. The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to "promote the digitalization of education and build a society and country of learning where lifelong learning is pursued by all." In this regard, Bo believes that building a learning-focused society is a positive social system project. QuantaSing hopes to become an important booster engine for building a "learning society" and help more people fall in love with learning.As an adult personal interest online learning service provider, QuantaSing Group (Nasdaq: QSG) attaches great importance to the role of technological innovation in learning services, and uses digital technology to promote lifelong learning for all. In terms of technology, QuantaSing guarantees the use of high-quality live broadcast teaching equipment and adopts remote interactive live broadcast technology, big data and other technologies to effectively debug the use process for users; in the learning mode, students can use live broadcast and recorded videos and other forms of interaction to access professional learning content, to master professional knowledge in a more flexible and easy way. In terms of user experience, the online live class smart course polishing system and online live class smart interactive auxiliary system, independently developed by QuantaSing, can effectively recreate a live classroom atmosphere, providing user learning data feedback in real time, analyzing existing problems at each time node in the course, digging out common issues of users in real time and building user learning portraits, so as to continuously update the course content and teaching methods and improve user satisfaction. As of March 31, 2023, the number of registered users of QuantaSing had reached 86.3 million.In the future, QuantaSing is willing to join hands with various forces to promote sustainable development with digital technology, build a beautiful world of mutual learning and inclusiveness through dialogue among civilizations, meet challenges and cooperate together, and work together to build a community of shared future in cyberspace.