PHOTO / CHINA
Crucial step
By
Li Hao

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.

Li Hao
Published: Jun 26, 2023 11:29 PM
Students walk out of an exam site on the final day of the senior high school entrance exam on June 26, 2023, in Beijing, as parents wait at the school gate with flowers and gifts. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Students walk out of an exam site on the final day of the senior high school entrance exam on June 26, 2023, in Beijing, as parents wait at the school gate with flowers and gifts. Photo: Li Hao/GT



 
RELATED ARTICLES
End of exams

Students happily run out of a middle school in North China's Tianjin Municipality after finishing high school entrance ...

Senior high school entrance examinations kick off amid high temperatures in Beijing

With 224,000 students sitting in the exam, the senior high school entrance examinations kicked off in Beijing on ...