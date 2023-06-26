Crucial step

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.
Students walk out of an exam site on the final day of the senior high school entrance exam on June 26, 2023, in Beijing, as parents wait at the school gate with flowers and gifts. Photo: Li Hao/GT
Students happily run out of a middle school in North China's Tianjin Municipality after finishing high school entrance ...
With 224,000 students sitting in the exam, the senior high school entrance examinations kicked off in Beijing on ...