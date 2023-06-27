14 killed, 6 injured as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Fruit vendors carrying their carts wade through a flooded road after heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, June 26, 2023. At least 14 people were killed and six others injured in rain-related accidents in different areas of Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles move on a flooded road after heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, June 26, 2023. At least 14 people were killed and six others injured in rain-related accidents in different areas of Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy rides a donkey cart on a flooded road after heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, June 26, 2023. At least 14 people were killed and six others injured in rain-related accidents in different areas of Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

At least 14 people were killed and six others injured in rain-related accidents in different areas of Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.Deputy Commissioner of Narowal district of the eastern Punjab province Muhammad Ashraf told Xinhua that six people lost their lives due to lightning in the district during the thunderstorm on Sunday night.Three people, a mother and her two children, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Sunday night in Shahzad Town area in the suburbs of the capital Islamabad, local rescue teams said.Deaths and injuries were also reported from other regions of the province after heavy rains.Local authorities in the provincial capital Lahore told media that a medium level of urban flooding was observed on Monday morning after torrential rains which also caused power failures in 90 percent of areas of the metropolitan.The pre-monsoon rains also lashed the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces in the early hours of Monday morning.Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the start of pre-monsoon rains in the country from Sunday, which is expected to continue till June 30.