People buy sweets and nuts ahead of Eid al-Adha at a market in Baghdad, Iraq, June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy sells slippers at a local market in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Locals buy food for the upcoming Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)