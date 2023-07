A contestant carries his partner during a wife-carrying contest in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A couple celebrate during a wife-carrying contest in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Competitors take part in a wife-carrying contest in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)