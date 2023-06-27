"Plane Pull For Sight" event held in Vancouver

People participate in the "Plane Pull For Sight" event at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 25, 2023. Participants took part in a challenge to pull a Boeing 757 jet weighing over 60,000 kilograms across the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday to raise money for Orbis International to provide essential eye care services to communities in developing countries.(Photo: Xinhua)

