PHOTO / WORLD
Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha
By Xinhua Published: Jun 27, 2023 10:43 AM
A Palestinian woman makes traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian woman makes traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinian women make traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Adha in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)


 