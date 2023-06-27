SE Asia concerned over further 'decoupling,' calls on China-US nongovernmental engagement

Delegates discuss Asia’s outlook of prosperity and challenges at a session on June 27, 2023 during the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC). The meeting, also known as Summer Davos Forum, is held in North China’s Tianjin on June 27-29. Photo: Zhang Han/GT

Delegates from Southeast Asia at the Summer Davos forum raised concerns on Tuesday about the decoupling push that has complicated the region’s political and economic landscape. They called for reengagement between China and the US in diverse channels to cool down tensions.The joint call was made at a session themed “Safeguarding Asia's Prosperity” at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), which is being held in North China’s Tianjin from Tuesday to Thursday.Panelists, including academics, former and current senior officials and business representatives, shared their views on the Asia-Pacific region’s huge growth potential and its fragile security landscape.Ongoing tensions over several hotspot issues, including China-US relations, the “decoupling” push and tension across the Taiwan Straits, point to a strong need for cooperation among regional countries despite the difficult outlook, panelists said.Ivan Uy, secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology, said on Tuesday that unlike Europe, which formed a strong military alliance during the Cold War, Asia has no such structures and ASEAN, as a key regional player, has no military alliance of that nature.Uy did not see confrontation as being imminent in Asia, but warned of the risks and the potential impact on the entire production and supply chain. He noted that Indonesia and the Philippines account for 50 percent of global nickel production, and if there were flare-ups between the two countries, the world could run short of batteries.Thomas Lembong, director of the Singapore-based Consilience Policy Institute and former Indonesian minister of trade, noted a dangerous mindset that could aggravate the decoupling process and ultimately lead to severe consequences.There have been lot of discussions in Southeast Asia is about how the region can take advantage of the tensions between China and the US, and how it could capitalize in terms of technical investment. But this attitude could exacerbate the tension, Lembong said.It is understandable that multinationals move or relocate their investment, yet Lembong called on countries in Southeast Asia to push China and the US back together, or at least less apart from each other.Echoing Lembong, Uy acknowledged that many ASEAN countries have benefited from the transfer of manufacturing and supply chains, but if the conflict worsens, it won’t be good for the region.Liu Qian, managing director of the Economist Group in greater China, raised concerns about the willingness of China and the US to understand each other.Having lived in Washington DC for three months and talked with lots of China policy makers, think tanks and American businesses that are close to China, Liu was worried by the fact that many of them have incorrect ideas about China.She encouraged people to come to visit China, talk to local people and make their own judgment.It's going to be a struggle to bridge the division between China and the US as some of the differences between them may be insurmountable, Lembong told the Global Times, but despite differences that cannot be solved, there's still a lot of common ground and common interests, such as climate change and public health crises.Lembong stressed the urgency and necessity for Chinese and American societies to “get reacquainted” with each other.When reengagement between politicians is difficult, at least contact can be maintained between academics, students, tourists and businesses so as to rebuild the relationship and address the challenges facing the world’s largest and second-largest economies, Lembong noted.