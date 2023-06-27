PHOTO / CHINA
Creativity contest
By VCG Published: Jun 27, 2023 11:32 PM
Contestants work on apparel design during the 7th National Skills Competition for the Disabled on June 27, 2023, in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province. The event is organized every four years and is attended by 950 competitors in 2023. Photo: VCG

