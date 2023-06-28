Airbus China-assembled aircraft delivered to European airline

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows the A321neo aircraft delivered to Hungary's Wizz Air in north China's Tianjin. Airbus has, for the first time, delivered an aircraft assembled in north China's Tianjin Municipality to a European client. Hungary's Wizz Air, the largest Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier, took delivery of its first A321neo aircraft assembled in Airbus' Final Assembly Line (FAL Asia) at an event in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua)
