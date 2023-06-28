Bangladeshis head home as Eid al-Adha approaches

People arrive to board ferries at Sadarghat terminal ahead of Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 27, 2023. As Eid al-Adha approaches, many people from Dhaka have streamed out of the city to join the festival with their kith and kin in village homes. (Xinhua)

