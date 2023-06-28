Exclusive interview with French Entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 28, 2023 07:24 PM

-A key to the success of Chinese development: Being able to have a lot of local initiatives competing with each other. Shanghai does something one way and then you have Chongqing doing something another way, which maybe works better in Chongqing. -Experimentation at the local level is something we don't often speak about. That is a big misconception around the planning in China. Said French entrepreneur and KOL Arnaud Bertrand