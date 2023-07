French technical and scientific police officers examine the facade of a burnt-down annex town hall of the Le Val Fourre neighborhood in Mantes-la-Jolie on June 28, 2023, a day after French police killed a 17-year-old teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city. The event has prompted violent protests in west Paris. An officer has been detained and is under investigation for voluntary manslaughter. Photo: VCG