Inspirational martial arts film ‘Never Say Never’ premieres in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of Douban

Never Say Never, also known as Octagonal, struck a chord with audiences with its inspirational story when it premiered in Beijing on Monday.Directed by and starring famous actor Wang Baoqiang, the film is based on a true story from 2017. In Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, a retired armed police officer opened a mixed martial arts club, turning some orphans into national champion fighters.In the drama film, the protagonist, a veteran-turned mixed martial arts trainer, commits himself to mentoring the unattended children and putting them through training to grow into excellent fighters against the odds, giving the children hopes of changing their lives through sports.Liu Yue, one member of the audience at the premiere, told the Global Times that the film highlights the spirit of sports."Life is a fight. Behind all the thrilling action, it's the never-say-die attitude against adversity that touched me. Fighting has changed the children's lives. That's possibly their only way to escape their underprivileged background," Liu said.Wang said at the premiere that the film is a story about looking for a path to success."Film is my path. It's what I live for," he said.Wang also expressed his gratitude to Cheng Qingsong, founder of China's "Golden Broom Award," an annual award presented to the most disappointing film of the year. In 2017, Wang accepted the award in person for his debut film as director Havoc in Tianzhu. He told Cheng that the award spurred him on to create better works.Chinese mixed martial artists Yang Jianping and Li Jingliang also resonated with the film at the premiere."Fighting changes people's life. Miracles come from hard effort," said Yang. Li said the film is authentic and he was moved to tears by some scenes.The film is scheduled to hit theaters in the Chinese mainland on July 6.Other new films set for the summer holiday period include The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell, Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.