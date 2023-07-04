PHOTO / CHINA
White eared pheasant seen in SW China's Tibet
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2023 09:43 AM
A white eared pheasant (Crossoptilon crossoptilon) is observed near Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 2, 2023. The white eared pheasant (Crossoptilon crossoptilon) is a bird endemic to China that is under second-class national protection.(Photo: Xinhua)

