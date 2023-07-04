Zuckerberg needs to show sincerity to Chinese consumers to gain opportunities: experts

Meta’s physical retail store in California Photo: VCG

US tech giant Meta is reportedly in talks with Chinese firms to bring the company’s Quest VR headset to the Chinese market, but industry analysts said on Tuesday that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to show sincerity to Chinese consumers to gain opportunities in the market, given some of his previous negative comments about China.Meta has held discussions with several Chinese tech companies and has made progress with videogame powerhouse Tencent Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”However, the Wall Street Journal report said that Meta’s plan faces challenges, due in part to the fact that Chinese executives worry that Zuckerberg isn’t seen as friendly to China, pointing to the Meta founder’s accusations about China stealing technology from the US and also taking aim at ByteDance, the Chinese owner of video-sharing platform TikTok.As a world leading technology company, Meta will be greatly boosted if it can enter the large Chinese market with its headsets, Liu Dingding, an independent tech analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.“In view of Zuckerberg’s previous remarks, he should demonstrate sincerity to Chinese consumers, or learn from Elon Musk and Bill Gates,” said Liu.Many in China criticized Zuckerberg for his accusations against China and Chinese companies. In 2020, at a US congressional hearing, Zuckerberg said “I think it’s well-documented that the Chinese government steals technology from American companies,” prompting harsh criticism in China.Zuckerberg’s remarks were parroting US officials’ claims of technology theft by China, which have long been refuted by Chinese officials and analysts as being groundless and arrogant.In the latest rebuttal to US claims of technology theft, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on May 17 that China urges the US to discard the outdated Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, stop wanton accusations and suppression against China in the field of technology, and stop abusing judicial power to target Chinese researchers.Yang Tao, director-general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, said in June that current China-US relations are at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the root cause lies in the US' incorrect perception of China, which has led to the formulation of erroneous policies toward China.“It's necessary for the US to reflect deeply and it should uphold an objective and rational understanding of China, work together with China, safeguard the political foundations of China-US relations, handle unexpected incidents calmly, jointly manage differences and avoid strategic miscalculations,” said Yang.Global Times