A container ship unloads 1,906.5 TEUs at the Dapukou Container Terminal of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in East China's Zhejiang Province on July 4, 2023. In the first half of 2023, the Dapukou Container Terminal has completed a throughput of 1.2586 million TEUs, an increase of 49.89 percent year-on-year. Photo: cnsphoto