People dressed as Star Lord and Pikachu are seen during the ToyCon in Pasay City, the Philippines, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A woman looks at a Lego Harry Potter diorama during the ToyCon in Pasay City, the Philippines, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People dressed as Star Wars characters are seen during the ToyCon in Pasay City, the Philippines, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)