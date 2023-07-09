Sand sculpture festival held in South Korea

Tourists pose for pictures in front of a sand sculpture during a sand sculpture festival on Yeonpo Beach in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)

Sand sculpture enthusiasts take part in a sand sculpture festival on Yeonpo Beach in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)

Sand sculpture enthusiasts take part in a sand sculpture festival on Yeonpo Beach in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)

A man takes pictures of a sand sculpture during a sand sculpture festival on Yeonpo Beach in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)