Students enjoy activities during summer vacation in China

A child visits the Hangzhou Low Carbon Science and Technology Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 8, 2023. Students around the country enjoy a variety of activities during the summer vacation. (Photo by Zhou Fangling/Xinhua)

Children learn to dance at a daycare center in Dongpo District of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 7, 2023. Students around the country enjoy a variety of activities during the summer vacation. (Photo by Zhang Zhongping/Xinhua)

A martial art teacher teaches students in Lanshan District of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, July 8, 2023. Students around the country enjoy a variety of activities during the summer vacation. (Photo by Xu Chuanbao/Xinhua)

Children view animal specimens at Changzhou Museum in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 8, 2023. Students around the country enjoy a variety of activities during the summer vacation. (Photo by Wang Qiming/Xinhua)