Roads flooded after heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan

Commuters wade trough a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on July 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A flooded road is seen after heavy monsoon rain in southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on July 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

People push their vehicles as they wade through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on July 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Vehicles move on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on July 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)