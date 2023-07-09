Scenery of Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County, NW China

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a view of the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Midsummer is one of the best time of year to visit the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial panorama photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a mountain lake in Hejing County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Midsummer is one of the best time of year to visit the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a view of the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Midsummer is one of the best time of year to visit the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a view of the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Midsummer is one of the best time of year to visit the Bayan Bulag grassland in Hejing County. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)