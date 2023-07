Parade of retro vehicles held in Moscow, Russia

People sit inside a retro tram during a parade of retro vehicles in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman takes selfies with a retro car during a parade of retro vehicles in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman poses for pictures with a retro car during a parade of retro vehicles in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)