People play in the Nile to cool off in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People play in the Nile to cool off in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People play in the Nile to cool off in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)