A visitor learns paper-cutting during the cultural festival "Culture meets Garden" at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, on July 8, 2023. The festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

An enthusiast presents a creation of Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, during the cultural festival "Culture meets Garden" at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, on July 8, 2023. The festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People learn Chinese during the cultural festival "Culture meets Garden" at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, on July 8, 2023. The festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Enthusiasts present creations of Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, during the cultural festival "Culture meets Garden" at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, on July 8, 2023. The festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)