OCA opens door for 500 Russian/Belarusian athletes at Asian Games

Drawing inspiration from ancient Chinese jade, Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, unveils the official medals for the 19th Asian Games on June 15, 2023, to celebrate the 100-day countdown to the opening of the continental sporting gala. The medals are named Shan Shui, meaning "lake and mountain." Photo: VCG

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has approved in principle for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, but the final say lies with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).Husain al-Musallam, director-general of the OCA, made the announcement during the 42nd OCA General Assembly in Bangkok, Thailand. He stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes would compete as independent athletes under a neutral flag, with a quota of 500 athletes.He also emphasized that no politicians from Russia and Belarus would be invited, and no symbols associated with the two countries would be allowed, adding that the purpose of this opportunity is to assist these independent athletes in qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics.Delegates from 45 national or regional Olympic Committees at the assembly were informed that only if the IOC gives the green light for them to compete as independent neutral at Paris 2024, no more than 500 athletes in 12 individual sports from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete in the Asian Games.The final decision will be taken with the full cooperation of the IOC, OCA, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and the International and Asian sport federations, said the director-general.Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been prohibited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from participating in most major international games since February 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.In January 2023, the OCA posted a statement, saying that the "IOC continues to explore with International Federations the pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in competition under strict conditions."Echoing the initiatives purposed by the IOC and the OCA, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) said in January that it upholds the principle of political neutrality in sports, noting that athletes from all over the world should enjoy equal rights to participate in international competitions and that it opposes the politicization of sports."The decision made by the OCA provides an opportunity for athletes from both countries to accumulate points, aiding their preparations for qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games. However, since the specific events they can participate in are currently unknown and they are not eligible for medals, their involvement does not significantly impact other countries participating in the Asian Games," said Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator."Nonetheless, athletes from other countries can observe and learn from the performances of these athletes from Russia and Belarus in those disciplines where they may excel, such as gymnastics and swimming," he added.At the Saturday meeting, Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Sabah was electedthe OCA's new president from 2023 to 2027.After being postponed from September 2022 due to the pandemic, the Hangzhou Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The event is expected to involve over 12,000 athletes from across Asia, along with 5,000 team officials, 4,700 technical officials, 12,000 media reporters, and millions of spectators, making it the largest Games ever.