Warships in comprehensive support exercise

The comprehensive supply ship Luomahu attached to a navy support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams to target waters during a comprehensive support exercise on May 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)

The comprehensive supply ship Luomahu attached to a navy support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command provides support to dock landing ship Kunlunshan via astern replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive support exercise on May 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)

A comprehensive supply ship attached to a navy support flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command provides liquid supply to amphibious assault ship Hainan via alongside replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive support exercise on May 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ruiyan)