2023 Film Festival held at Vienna's Rathausplatz, Austria

People watch a concert film during the 2023 Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz, Austria, on July 9, 2023. This year's film festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is held from July 1 to Sept. 3. (Xinhua/He Canling)

People chat during the 2023 Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz, Austria, on July 9, 2023. This year's film festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is held from July 1 to Sept. 3. (Xinhua/He Canling)

People enjoy food and drink during the 2023 Film Festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz, Austria, on July 9, 2023. This year's film festival at Vienna's Rathausplatz is held from July 1 to Sept. 3. (Xinhua/He Canling)