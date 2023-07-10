US needs to rethink its goals in US-China ties

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
In the realm of international relations, cooperation and mutual understanding are crucial for cultivating productive partnerships. Presently, the US and China find themselves embroiled in a complex dynamic, and people worldwide expect these two vital global powers can discover ways to halt the deterioration in their bilateral ties and restore a healthy relationship. In order to achieve this, it is essential to recognize the underlying factors at play and strive for a more constructive approach.
The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has just wrapped up a diplomatic mission to China, during which she criticized China's treatment of US firms. However, it is vital to acknowledge China's sentiments regarding the situation.
Let us not forget that the US has made its own efforts to impede China's technological progress. One notable action was President Joe Biden's semiconductor export ban last year -- a defining geopolitical move. Moreover, the US has repeatedly threatened to ban the popular Chinese social media app TikTok and employed its intelligence apparatus to suppress major Chinese telecom giants like Huawei and ZTE in their global endeavors. Additionally, the US is poised to impose restrictions on cloud computing. In light of these actions, it is essential to understand how the Chinese government perceives such behavior within their cultural and economic context, deeming it deeply insulting.
Expectedly, Beijing has not remained idle in response to Washington's moves. Chinese officials banned US chipmaker Micron's chips from critical infrastructure projects due to network security concerns. Furthermore, Beijing recently announced controls on the sale of crucial metals used in semiconductor manufacturing. The US has opposed these measures, saying it would "engage with our allies and partners to address this and to build resilience in critical supply chains."
The US-China relationship is inherently reciprocal, as evidenced by the downward spiral of trade relations and retaliatory restrictions. Former president Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods worth $34 billion led to China imposing equivalent tariffs on US goods. Reciprocity, while sometimes beneficial, often translates to seeking retribution for perceived or actual slights.
It is crucial for Washington to reconsider its desired outcome in the US-China relationship. The intention of keeping China economically and technologically suppressed cannot be an end in itself unless the nation wishes to be seen as sadistic. Is the goal to instigate a direct confrontation between the two superpowers? While any possibility exists, such a notion seems implausible. It is more likely that politicians have genuine intentions but lack the proper capabilities to achieve the best possible outcome.
Given this, it is plausible that officials in Washington seek to maintain America's position as the world's leading economy. Understandably, elected officials have a responsibility to protect the interests of their constituents -- the American people. However, even if the US successfully keeps China down and remains on top, the country's inherent contradictions will inevitably present new challenges.
Therefore, the US must devise a better plan. To begin, if the motivation is indeed a desire to be the foremost global power, it is essential to gain perspective. China boasts a population of 1.4 billion, while the US has just over 330 million. China's nominal GDP stands at $17.7 trillion, whereas the US reaches $23.3 trillion. The glaring discrepancy begs the question: If China's population is over four times larger, does its economy not deserve to be larger as well?
The answer is affirmative, and the US must also consider the quality of its economic might. Rampant income inequality, disproportionately benefiting the wealthy elite, plagues the nation. Dilapidated infrastructure and the absence of universal higher education hinder progress and innovation. Having the largest economy in the world is useless if you cannot satisfy people or ensure a better future. These internal challenges pose existential threats to Washington's economic prowess, unrelated to China.
In conclusion, a different approach is necessary to navigate the complex US-China relationship. By fostering cooperation and mutual understanding, both nations can work toward a more equitable and prosperous future. It is time for the US to reassess its objectives, recognizing that a thriving China does not undermine America's standing. Instead, it presents an opportunity for meaningful collaboration and global advancement.