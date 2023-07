A staffer works on the production line of an auto parts manufacturer in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, on July 10, 2023. Since the beginning of this year, market demand for auto parts for enterprises in Binzhou has been substantial, and the production capacity has remained consistently high. In the first quarter, the added value of the city's auto manufacturing industry rose by 14.8 percent year-on-year. Photo: cnsphoto