Animated film ‘30,000 Miles from Chang’an’ fuels interest in Tang Dynasty poets

The domestic animated film Chang'an San Wan Li, or 30,000 Miles from Chang'an, has generated a surge of interest in traditional Chinese poetry and discussions about the poets of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) depicted in the movie, including Li Bai, Gao Shi and Du Fu, on China's social media platforms.The film not only portrays the rise and fall of Chang'an, the capital of the Tang Dynasty, but also showcases the constellation of great Tang Dynasty poets, enabling audiences to appreciate traditional Chinese culture on the big screen.The enduring friendship between Gao Shi and Li Bai portrayed in the film touched many netizens. "The depiction of the mutual admiration between the poets, supporting each other in troubled times, made me feel the warmth of the film and the true reasons why Chang'an is more than just the name of a capital city but a cultural symbol," read one Weibo comment.

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Chang'an Tower at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.(Photo: Xinhua)

The film features a total of 48 Tang Dynasty poems, revealing the rich literary treasures of the dynasty. Among them, Li Bai's timeless masterpiece, Invitation to Wine, written while he was indulging in wine with friends under the night sky, has been hailed as the film's climactic moment."The Invitation to Wine segment is the pinnacle of the entire story. Initially, when reading the poem, one can only sense its boldness. But in the film, through visual language, I felt Li Bai's helplessness about aging and his sighs of unfulfilled ambitions," said one Weibo user.The film's director revealed that creating the segment took over a year and a half, from conception to meticulous polishing of details. Written by Li Bai when he was approximately 40 years old, the poem encapsulates his spirit of freedom, exuberance, romanticism and sorrow. The film uses visual as well as spoken language to recreate the atmosphere of the poem.In addition to Li Bai, the film showcases other influential poets such as Gao Shi, Du Fu, Wang Wei, Wang Changling and more, shedding light on their literary talent, political ambitions and patriotism. The scene in which various characters recite poetry in different dialects at the movie's conclusion resonated deeply with many viewers."What does Chang'an mean to these poets? Just as the Tang Dynasty experienced its rise and fall, and struggled to recover from the An Lushan Rebellion, the lives of Gao Shi, Li Bai, Du Fu and Wang Wei fluctuated, much like the fate of the dynasty. The plotline truly reflects the distinctive characteristics of these poets who, during prosperous times, shine upon each other and, during tumultuous times, support one another," a Weibo user said.Some children have also been captivated by the film. "Many children recited poetry along with the characters throughout the entire film," said a Weibo user with over 6 million followers. "The significance of culture and the confidence the film brings have been passed down through generations, in the most unassuming ways," the user added.As the latest animated work from Light Chaser Animation Studios, the Chinese movie studio behind the New Gods franchise that includes Nezha Reborn and Yang Jian, the movie was released on Saturday and has already grossed 200 million yuan in just two days. It has earned an 8/10 rating on the popular Chinese review site Douban as of Monday.